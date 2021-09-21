Chiefs Assistant Coach Fined For Shove Could Miss Colts Showdown With Titans

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 21, 2021 The NFL Players Association has revealed that Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis has been handed a fine for his involvement in an altercation with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison during the teams’ clash in Week 1.

It was initially reported that Harrison would be the only one fined but that did not turn out to be the case.

“The NFL fined Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week’s shoving match with Chiefs RBs coach Greg Lewis, who wasn’t fined by the league but received a warning that any subsequent violations will result in discipline, according to team and league sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted on the weekend.

There’s no word on the sum Lewis is expected to pay and the NFL has declined comment after one was sought by the aforementioned publication. Another union source has made claims of being informed of the development by an NFL exec. Meanwhile, Harrison has been fined $12,128.

“It has been communicated to us that the Chiefs coach was fined by the NFL,” J.C. Tretter, the president of the union, said to Yahoo Sports on Monday.

As for the incident in question, it started with Lewis shoving Harrison after a tackle on Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Replays showed the safety stepping away from the tackle but briefly stepping on Edwards-Helaire after getting bumped by a Chiefs offensive lineman.

Lewis would shove Harrison to a side, which resulted in the player shoving the assistant back in the chin and neck area. The Chiefs bench attracted a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct but, after the play was reviewed, Harrison was also flagged and then ejected while the coach was allowed to remain on the sideline. The ejection and offset of the initial penalty would prove to be a blow for the Browns, who lost 33-29 after having to face the Chiefs’ passing without its starting strong safety for another three quarters.

The ejection angered Tretter and some of the Browns players and the league came under fire for what was perceived to be a lack of fairness over coaches and players coming into contact.

“I expect that [Lewis] gets held to the same [ejection] standard — if not a higher standard than Ronnie,” Tretter said. “[For] being the first one in there and being a coach putting his hands on an opposing player.”

All of the league’s 32 teams have received a memo from the NFL warning them over players and coaches coming into contact with each other, citing a rule that will see to a 15-yard penalty for “unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League.”

The memo didn’t offer specifics on an ejection for the violation, which is considered to be an indication of the player receiving the brunt of the punishment should such an incident reoccur.

Carson Wentz Could Miss Clash With Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles and could possibly miss his side’s crucial clash against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

According to head coach Frank Reich, Wentz suffered the injuries during the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The more severe one (right ankle) happened when he tried to scramble and was brought down by defensive lineman Aaron Donald late in the fourth quarter. He didn’t return to the game after heading to the sideline and Reich has since revealed he had sprained the left ankle earlier in the game.

“I know Carson has a high threshold for pain,” the coach said. “When you have a guy who is a pocket passer, it affects his game less than a guy who is a mobile quarterback. That’s not rocket science. My history with Carson is that he’s a pretty fast healer and he’s tough. If there’s any chance he can play with these ankle sprains, he’ll play. It’s an incredibly big game.”

It remains to be seen as to whether Wentz will play against the Titans on Sunday. In the meantime, NFL consensus has the 0-2 Colts as the favorites to win.

The quarterback has completed 45 of 69 passes so far this season, having thrown for 498 yards along with three touchdowns and a single interception. He’s been sacked six times, also suffering 21 hits.

Jacob Eason, the Colts’ second-year QB is in line to start against Tennessee should Wentz get ruled out.

“If Jacob has to play, Jacob will be ready,” Reich added. “The situation he got thrown into [late in Sunday’s game against the Rams] was as tough as it gets. I can tell you that from experience. He’ll be ready if he has to be.”