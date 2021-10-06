Belize Sets Trial Date In Case Of Mother Of Lord Ashcroft’s Grandchildren

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 6, 2021: A date has been set for the manslaughter trial of the mother of Lord Michael Ashcroft’s grandchildren, who is accused of killing a cop in Belize.

Canadian citizen Jasmine Hartin, the former partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son, Andrew, and mother to his two children, will face a trial of manslaughter by negligence on February 16th, 2022.

Magistrate Christina Perrera set the date Tuesday. Hartin is accused of negligently shooting dead, Supt. Henry Jemmott in May.

Police found her bloodied on a deserted pier, with Jemmott, dead in the water from a gunshot wound.

The mother of two told investigators that Jemmott was showing her how to use a gun for her protection when she accidentally shot him.

Prosecutors subsequently charged Hartin with manslaughter by negligence, even as Jemmott’s family demanded a murder rap and many Belizeans complained that she was getting off easy because of her links to Lord Ashcroft.

Hartin told CBS’s 48 Hours that she is not a murdered and she was “trying to get the magazine out” and the “next thing I know, the gun went off.”

But Hartin’s partner, Andrew Ashcroft, has now accused his estranged wife of being addicted to drugs and alcohol in court documents filed as part of a custody battle over their children. In the documents, which were obtained by the Daily Mail, Ashcroft accused Hartin of being unable to take care of their children due to her “immoral” habits, which he alleged included taking illegal and nonprescribed drugs. He also accused her of partying too much and said she was an alcoholic.

“Her main occupation is attending and socializing,” he said in asking for full custody.

Hartin is set to receive additional disclosure documents during her next court appearance on December 9th, 2021.