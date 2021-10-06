Just 7 Destinations In The World Have No Active COVID-19 Cases

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 6, 2021: Wondering where in the world has no active cases of COVID-19? Well, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 7 destinations in the world that are now without any active COVID-19 cases. Sadly, none are in the Caribbean or Latin America.

Here goes:

1: Vatican City

Vatican City has only had 27 cases since the pandemic began and zero deaths out of its tiny population of 825.

2: The Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands has had even less cases; just 20 to be exact and not a single death from the virus since March 2020. The islands are home to 686,878 people.

3: Palau

In case you have never heard of Palau, it is an archipelago of over 500 islands, part of the Micronesia region in the western Pacific Ocean. They have even less cases – at just 5 and no deaths either in a population of 18,092.

4: Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the central Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines. They have reported just 4 cases and no deaths in a population of 59,194.

5: Samoa

Samoa, officially the Independent State of Samoa and until 1997 known as Western Samoa, is a Polynesian island country consisting of two main islands, two smaller, inhabited islands, and several smaller, uninhabited islands, including the Aleipata Islands. The population is 198,410 and they have reported just 3 cases with no deaths.

6: Saint Helena

St. Helena island, part of the British Overseas Territory also encompassing Ascension and Tristan da Cunha islands, is a remote volcanic outpost in the South Atlantic Ocean. It has a population of 4,255 and has reported just 2 cases with zero deaths.

7: Micronesia

The Federated States of Micronesia is a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean comprising more than 600 islands. Micronesia is made up of 4 island states: Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk and Yap. It has a population of 115,021 but has reported a single case of COVID-19 since 2020 and zero deaths!