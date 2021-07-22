By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. July 22, 2021: A Barbie doll created to honor a Caribbean roots celebrity as a “Role Model” is already out of stock within days of its launch.

The Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka Doll, created to honor Japanese-born, Haitian roots record-breaking professional tennis player and champion, Naomi Osaka, is “temporarily out of stock” on Amazon, just days after Mattel and Osaka announced the launch.

The collectible Barbie doll is sculpted to Osaka’s likeness and features flexibility for endless posing possibilities. It also comes ready “to hit the court” in a Nike tennis dress with brushstroke print, inspired by a look Osaka sported at a major match in 2020.





Light blue tennis shoes, a Nike visor and a replica of her Yonex racket complete the doll’s look. It is 11.5 inches with curly brunette hear and is recommended for kids ages 6 years old and up.

“I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!,” Osaka said in celebrating and recognizing the Barbie® Role Model.

From advocating for Black lives to mental health support for athletes, Osaka has been a voice and inspiration for people all over the world. The first day sales numbers prove that fans were excited about Osaka’s addition to the Barbie collection.

Mattell says it’s “ working hard” to have the doll back in stock as soon as possible.