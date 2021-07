By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. July 26, 2021: Twenty-two nations today joined the US in condemning the mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba by the government there.

Foreign Ministers of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Korea, Ukraine joined the United States of America’s Secretary of State in criticizing the arrest and jailing last week of people who took to the streets in protests on July 11th.

In a statement, issued by the US State Department, they called on the Cuban government “to respect the universal rights and freedoms of the Cuban people, including the free flow of information to all Cubans.”

On July 11th, tens of thousands of Cuban citizens participated in peaceful demonstrations across the country to protest deteriorating living conditions and to demand change. They exercised universal freedoms of expression and assembly, rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the American Convention on Human Rights, the Inter-American Democratic Charter, and the European Convention on Human Rights.

“We call on the Cuban government to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the Cuban people without fear of arrest and detention. We urge the Cuban government to release those detained for exercising their rights to peaceful protest,” the statement said. “We call for press freedom and for the full restoration of Internet access, which allows economies and societies to thrive. We urge the Cuban government to heed the voices and demands of the Cuban people.”

“The international community will not waver in its support of the Cuban people and all those who stand up for the basic freedoms all people deserve,” the statement added.

The statement came as thousands of Cuban Americans on Sunday took their protest to the White House in support of continued anti-government protests in Cuba.

“Libertad! Patria y vida!” chanted demonstrators.