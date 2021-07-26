By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Mon. July 26, 2021: Thousands of Cuban Americans on Sunday took their protest to the White House in support of continued anti-government protests in Cuba.

“Libertad! Patria y vida!” chanted demonstrators. They called on the Joe Biden administration to take more aggressive action against the island nation’s regime.

Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington DC, on July 25, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators gather near the White House on July 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Rallies are taking place around the world as Cuba endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity, food and medicine amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Thousands of people in Cuba had marched through the streets earlier this month calling for democracy and sweeping economic reform in the country amid major food and medicine shortages. About 60 Cubans have been so far been prosecuted for participating in unprecedented demonstrations against the Cuban government earlier this month.