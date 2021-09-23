The Full Resignation Letter Of US Special Envoy To Haiti

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. Sept. 23, 2021: Read and weep. Here is the complete letter of resignation submitted by the US’ appointed special envoy for Haiti, Ambassador Daniel Lewis Foote as obtained by News Americas.

The tough letter addressed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, blamed the “inhumane” and “counterproductive” decision to deport thousands of Haitians back to a country where armed gangs are in control of daily life.

Foote also said his recommendations on Haiti have been ignored and slammed the US’ support last week of the “unelected, de facto” prime minister, Dr. Ariel Henry.

“The hubris that makes us believe we should pick a winner – again – is impressive,” Foote wrote.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE