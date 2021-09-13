By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Mon. Sept. 13, 2021: Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry reportedly spoke with one of the main suspects in the case just hours after the killing of President Jovenel Moïse and the country’s chief prosecutor wants to know why.

Haiti’s chief public prosecutor Bedford Claude has invited the prime minister to meet with him in the coming days as part of the ongoing investigation into the slaying of President Moïse.

The invitation noted that Henry had multiple phone calls with fugitive Joseph Felix Badio, who once worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and whom authorities say had a key role leading up to the July 7th killing of the president at his private home.

Claude, Port-au-Prince’s chief prosecutor, said two of the calls occurred at 4:03 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on July 7th, just hours after the killing. He said evidence shows that Badio was in the vicinity of the president’s home when the calls were made.

Claude told the prime minister that he was requesting a meeting with Henry to verify the content of those conversations, although he implied it wasn’t mandatory.

The invitation sent to Henry comes as authorities seek to arrest additional suspects in the slaying, including Badio.

More than 40 suspects have been arrested in the case, including 18 former Colombian soldiers who recently accused Haitian police of torture. A police spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Henry was appointed as prime minister by Moïse just two days prior to his murder.