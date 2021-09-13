By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Mon. Sept. 13, 2021: A Jamaican national has been slapped with multiple charges of child rape, abduction and porn.

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) in Clarendon have arrested and charged Dwayne Campbell, 35, a labourer of Bucknor in May Pen, Clarendon.

He is charged with:

•Four counts of rape

•Five counts of abduction of a child under the age of 16 years.

•Four counts of grievous sexual assault

•Two counts of knowingly producing child pornography

*Two counts of possession of child pornography

•Two counts of possession of child pornography with intent.

Campbell is also accused of using social media to lure children as young as 10 years old to his home.

According to CISOCA detectives, Campbell is accused of repeatedly using social media platforms to lure children between the ages of 10 to 15 years old to his home, where he threatened them and forced them to perform sexual activities.

“In many instances, the sexual activities were recorded. During the investigation it was also discovered that Campbell’s alleged victims were reported missing at some time. Some were reported missing in other parishes,” the police said.

Since the development, the Clarendon police have appealed to parents whose female children went missing and may have been victims of similar circumstances, to contact them.