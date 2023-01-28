News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Jan. 28, 2023: The Black Panther has landed, not in Wakanda but in Guyana.

Guyana-born, British actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, of Black Panther fame, today began a tour of her CARICOM homeland after landing in the South American nation last night.

Letitia Wright, who was born in Guyana, addresses the media on arrival on Jan. 27, 2023. (DPI image/Guyana)

The actress, who was born in Good Intent, Guyana but raised in the UK from age 7, was met by Oneidge Walrond, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and special performances by the National School of Dance, steel-pan music.

The star became the most emotional when she was hugging her father and grandmother, who were part of the welcome team.

During her address to the press, the Black Panther star said as the plane was landing, she was reminded of her last day in Guyana. She said even as a child, she knew she was destined for something great.

Letitia Wright at at the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Conservation and Development, experiencing Guyana’s biodiversity first-hand. (Guyana Tourism image)

“At the age of eight, I knew there was something for me to do. I didn’t know that I would go away for so long. So, as I was landing, I was remembering that little girl and how frustrated she was and not knowing how much she would miss her country and how much she would mean to her country…I just went to the UK and got an opportunity,” she said.

The young actress said acting has always been a part of her but she never knew she would become such an influence on the world and especially a role model for young people here.

“If anyone looks at me, I’m really just really humble. I come from a humble background and I just got an opportunity and always try to use my talent for good. I just hope that no matter how old you are, you just continue to reach for your dreams,” she encouraged.

During her stay in Guyana, Wright will meet with President Ali and tour several sites in Guyana as the country celebrates her success in the film industry.

She will also give an inspirational talk to young actors in Guyana and watch her film with a group of Guyanese.

Wright today was flown to the Kaiteur where she took part in a nature tour at the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Conservation and Development, experiencing Guyana’s biodiversity first-hand.

Guyana’s President Ali, invited Wright to visit Guyana again last year after congratulating her in a letter on her successful career and, in particular, her acclaimed role in the Black Panther film and its sequel.

Wright, 29, shot to global fame in 2018 for her performance as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. She also received an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for the role.

Wright also played the character again in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

She began her professional acting career in 2011, playing roles in several British TV series, including Top Boy (2011), Coming Up (2013), Chasing Shadows (2014), Humans (2016), the Doctor Who episode “Face the Raven” (2015) and the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” (2017). She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for that movie. In 2019, she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.