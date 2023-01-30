News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon, Jan. 30, 2023: Guyana-born, British actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, of Black Panther fame, today addressed Guyanese lawmakers in the CARICOM South America country’s parliament, urging them to work together.

In a country where politicians playing the race card is no secret, the actress, who was born in Good Intent, Guyana but raised in the UK from age 8, urged all legislators to work together “for the betterment and empowerment of our country.”

“I don’t know the ins and outs of politics,” Wright, who plays Princess Shuri in Wakanda in the Marvel movie said. “I care more about children and the development of young people, that is where my Ministry is but as you all come together to make decisions for the country, I encourage you both, both sides, both parties, I encourage peace, I encourage love, I am peace and I am of love and I am just proud of you both and everybody that is working for the betterment and empowerment of our country.”

Wright landed in Guyana on Jan. 27th, her first return in 20 years. She was met by Oneidge Walrond, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and special performances by the National School of Dance, steel-pan music.

Wright has so far visited Guyana’s famous Kaiteur Falls as well as the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Conservation and Development, experiencing Guyana’s biodiversity first-hand.

She is also set to meet President Irfaan Ali today and give an inspirational talk to young actors in Guyana and watch her film with a group of Guyanese.

Ali, invited Wright to visit Guyana again last year after congratulating her in a letter on her successful career and, in particular, her acclaimed role in the Black Panther film and its sequel.

Wright, 29, shot to global fame in 2018 for her performance as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. She also received an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for the role.

Wright also played the character again in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

She began her professional acting career in 2011, playing roles in several British TV series, including Top Boy (2011), Coming Up (2013), Chasing Shadows (2014), Humans (2016), the Doctor Who episode “Face the Raven” (2015) and the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” (2017). She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for that movie. In 2019, she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.