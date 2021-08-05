By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Aug. 5, 2021: Two Caribbean countries are again seeing a big spike in new COVID-19 cases, reporting over 13,000 cases in a 24-hour period.

Cuba reported another 9,363 new cases, pushing the tally to 422,614 cases across the country. Of that number, there are 46,169 active cases. There were also 98 new reported deaths in the period, pushing the total to 3,091 deaths.

The French Caribbean island of Martinique reported a whopping 3,880 news cases and 18 new deaths. That moved the total number of cases island wide now to 23,029 with 22,796 active cases. The death tally is now 129.

“Cases are on the rise in the Caribbean, where Cuba, Martinique and the British Virgin Islands are continuing to see an increase in new cases,” PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly briefing Wednesday.

OTHER COUNTRIES

Other countries are starting to see a rise in new cases, even though its not as high as Cuba or Martinique.

The Dominican Republic reported 336 new cases yesterday while Trinidad and Tobago reported 183 cases and French Guiana, 162.

Curacao reported 78 while Suriname reported 65 and The Bahamas 35.

Haiti and St. Lucia each reported 19 new cases while Barbados saw 11 new cases. Antigua and Barbuda reported 8.

PAHO says just 18 percent of people the Caribbean and Latin America have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The US has added Haiti, The French West Indies and Curacao to its Level Four Do Not Travel List while Canada is warning nationals against non-essential travel to Barbados, Aruba, Antigua & Barbuda and Cuba due to COVID-19.