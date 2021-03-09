By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Mar. 9, 2021: He formerly chaired a Caribbean refinery but now faces multiple fraud charges.

Dr. Perceval Bahado-Singh, the former chair of Petrojam Jamaica has been charged him with 12 counts of obtaining the money by means of false pretence.

It is being alleged that between December 2016 and May 2018, Bahado-Singh fraudulently claimed several reimbursements and was paid monies by Petrojam for overseas business trips that he did not attend.

According to Jamaica Gleaner reports, the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) of Jamaica, the false claims over the period amounted to US$73,620.

MOCA says it conducted a thorough multijurisdictional investigation into these allegations, prepared and submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who ruled that criminal charges be filed.

The agency says Bahado-Singh was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently arrested and charged. He was later offered bail and is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 17.

MOCA says the investigation continues with a view to conducting other interviews shortly.

