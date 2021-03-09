Venezuelans Can Now File A Temporary Protected Status Application – Here’s How

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 22, 2021: The Joe Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States.

This designation is due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely, including a complex humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and malnutrition, a growing influence and presence of non-state armed groups, repression, and a crumbling infrastructure.

The decision announced on Monday, could aid an estimated 320,000 Venezuelans in the US and individuals without nationality who last resided in Venezuela to file initial applications for TPS, so long as they meet eligibility requirements. Here’s how you can apply:

Only individuals who can demonstrate continuous residence in the United States as of March 8, 2021 are eligible for TPS under Venezuela’s designation. All individuals applying for TPS undergo security and background checks as part of determining eligibility. It will be effective for 18 months – from today, March 9, 2021, through September 9, 2022.

REGISTERING

The 180-day registration period for eligible individuals to submit TPS applications begins today, March 9, 2021, and will remain in effect through September 5, 2021.

To register for TPS based on the designation of Venezuela, you must submit an Application for Temporary Protected Status (Form I-821) to USCIS and pay the filing fee (or submit a Request for a Fee Waiver (Form I-912)). The filing instructions on the Form I-821 list all the documents needed to establish eligibility for TPS.

Biometrics (such as fingerprints) are required for all applicants 14 years of age and older. You may be required to pay the biometric services fee. If you are unable to pay the biometric services fee, you may complete a Request for Fee Waiver (Form I-912).

Although not required to do so, if you want to obtain an EAD valid through September 7, 2021, you must file an Application for Employment Authorization (Form I-765) and pay the Form I-765 fee (or submit a Request for a Fee Waiver (Form I-912)).

If you do not want to request an EAD now, you may also file Form I-765 at a later date and pay the fee (or request a fee waiver), provided that you still have TPS or a pending TPS application.

You should file as soon as possible within the 180-day registration period so USCIS can process your application and issue any EAD promptly. Properly filing early will also allow you to have time to refile your application before the deadline, should USCIS deny your fee waiver request. If, however, you receive a denial of your fee waiver request and are unable to refile by the registration deadline, you may still refile your Form I-821 with the biometrics fee. USCIS will review this situation to determine whether you established good cause for late TPS registration. However, you are urged to refile within 45 days of the date on any USCIS fee waiver denial notice, if possible.

For more information on the application forms and fees for TPS, please visit the USCIS TPS web page at uscis.gov/tps.

SENDING IN THE APPLICATION

You are applying through the U.S. Postal Service and you live in Florida USCIS, Attn: TPS Venezuela, P.O. Box 20300, Phoenix, AZ 85036.

You are using FedEx, UPS, or DHL and you live in Florida USCIS, Attn: TPS Venezuela, 1820 E. Skyharbor Circle S, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85034

You are applying through U.S. Postal Service and you live in any other state USCIS Attn: TPS Venezuela, P.O. Box 805282, Chicago, IL 60690.

You are using FedEx, UPS, or DHL and you live in any other state USCIS, Attn: TPS Venezuela (805282), 131 South Dearborn—3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60603-5517.