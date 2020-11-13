By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. 13, 2020: Call him MP “Shyne.”

The former Bad Boy rapper and son of former Belize Prime Minister Dean Barrow, Moses Michael Levi Barrow, won a seat in the Belizean National Assembly as part of the former incumbent United Democratic Party.

The UDP party lost the election on Thursday morning following the Nov. 11, 2020 election but Shyne won the constituency of Mesopotamia in Belize City.

Fans may remember Shyne was involved the December 27, 1999, nightclub shooting, along with Combs and his then girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, at a Manhattan club. Three people were injured.

Shyne was charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, and in June 2001 he was convicted of assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His 2000 debut album was still a success and he continued to record music while incarcerated.

While serving his prison sentence, he became interested in Judaism, and later became observant, practicing Orthodox Judaism, officially changing his name to Moses Michael Levi Barrow in 2006.

After being released from prison in 2009, he was deported to Belize. He was appointed the country’s Ambassador of Music charged with the sustainable development of the music industry in Belize by his father, and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop it.

Now he will be an opposition MP.

“FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!” Shyne wrote on Instagram. “Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us!”

“This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize and the world over!” Shyne’s post continued. “All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey.”

“We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life!” he added. “We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness!”

Diddy endorsed his former collaborator’s candidacy when he announced he was running earlier this year.

“I’m so proud of my brother [Shyne] and the journey he is on,” the REVOLT Chairman wrote in a post. “He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support.”

The incumbent Belize United Democratic Party suffered a blowout defeat losing ground across the country, going from 19 seats down to just 5 seats. The People’s United Party won 26 seats becoming the new governing party, under Prime Minister Johnny Briceño.