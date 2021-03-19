By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 19, 2021: Four soldiers in a CARICOM nation were on Thursday dismissed after being charged with rape.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) dismissed four ranks in relation to an allegation of rape. The GDF also disciplined two officers.

The GDF said that it had convened its own Board of Inquiry (BoI) to investigate the circumstances which led to the allegation of rape being levelled against the ranks and the BOI found that the ranks seriously breached operational orders and were therefore disciplined accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force charged and placed before the court three of the ex-soldiers in relation to the rape allegation.The police say that they are awaiting advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the fourth rank.