News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. June 3, 2021: A Caribbean immigrant former Florida State Senator has lost her son to gun violence.

Haitian-born former Democratic Florida Sen. Daphne Campbell used Facebook to grieve on Wednesday after her son Jason Dwayne Campbell was shot dead at 8:28 a.m. on Tuesday at the Montecarlo of Miami Condominiums, at 494 NW 165 St., in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area.

“Carry a child for nine months with difficulties and end up having C-Section and after 23 years, you received a bad news someone shots, kills your son. I did not know a mother should bury a child rather a child should bury their parents. I know God said I wouldn’t leave you nor forsaken you. Oh God I loss my baby son in sensible way with gun violence while he was sleeping, the killer do not have no heart and killed my son, my handsome son and left three kids fatherless,” Campbell posted.

“Please my people, my friends, my supporters, my brothers, all my Facebook’ Friends to pray for us. I need a lot of strength. Oh God be with my baby son “Jason Dwayne Campbell 23 years old,” “RIP MY BABY BOY”. Mommy loves you so so much! Rest in peace and I will see you one day! Baby boy Jason RIP!! You will never forgotten.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective R. Mascarena at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Campbell, 64, had represented the 38th district, including Miami Beach, North Miami, and other parts of northeastern Miami-Dade County, since 2016. She was born in Cap-Haitien, Haiti.