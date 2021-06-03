By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, Bridgetown, Barbados, Thurs. June 3, 2021: A $29.2 million UN Funding Appeal for Saint Vincent has reached just 31 percent of its goal since its April launch or just under US $9.1 million.

The fund increased by US $3 million Wednesday as the US Joe Biden administration pledged the new amount to help support humanitarian response and recovery efforts from the La Soufriere volcano.

Support has also been received from the European Union, the Governments of Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Malta, Australia, and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Aid is being channeled to eight critical sectors – Food Security; Logistics; Health; WASH; Shelter Housing and Infrastructure; Protection ; Education and Early Recovery.

According to Resident Coordinator for United Nations Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, the cash will bolster ongoing efforts in Logistics, Food Security, WASH and Health, which are even more critical with the start of the 2021 hurricane season.

“The UN has been supporting humanitarian and recovery efforts in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from the onset of this crisis. As we seek to further upscale our assistance, this can only be possible through the continued collaboration with our development partners,” he said. “I am grateful for the timely and important contribution of the US Government to the UN appeal, which enables the UN agencies to deliver critical lifesaving support to the people of Saint and the Grenadines. I wish to call on members of the international community to join forces with us to help to amplify recovery and rehabilitation efforts in Saint Vincent.”

Reiterating the United States Government’s continued commitment to the volcano-ravaged Caribbean nation, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Linda Taglialatela stated: “The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is pleased to provide an additional US$3.8 million in humanitarian assistance for the people affected by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The funds, she added will provide thousands of people in St. Vincent with emergency food assistance, access to safe drinking water, hygiene supplies, and other critical care items.

“The United States will walk the road to recovery with the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as we are neighbors, partners, and friends,” the ambassador said.

The support comes as displaced residents who are leaving shelters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now worried about how they will survive.

Roger Meirs told News Americas he has no job and his property in the Red Zone is cracked and unstable while Veronica Hoyte said she is unable to farm and has no idea what she will do.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister has reiterated that the red zone areas of the country where many shelter residents are from, remains off-limits.

This as UWI Seismic Unit says the La Soufriere volcano continues to be in a state of unrest and escalation in activity can still take place with little or no warning.

Invest Caribbean + The Ritzury Group is still raising money to now help Sponsor a family, Sponsor a farmer or Sponsor a small business owner as they try to relocate. Please help by logging on to the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief on GoFundMe or https://gofund.me/7231b33f

