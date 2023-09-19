By Arthur Piccolo

Special to News Americas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Sept. 19, 2023: In a disheartening display of diplomatic double talk, US President Joe Biden today stood before the UN General Assembly today and offered a mere five-second mention of Haiti – a nation in crisis. His words were not only brief but blatantly misleading, claiming a U.S. commitment to assist Haiti in combating the criminal gangs that are ravaging the country.

Yet, his call for a UN Security Council resolution to deploy peacekeepers in Haiti is nothing short of a hollow gesture. The harsh reality is that such a resolution stands no chance of passing, given that Russia and China would never lend their unanimous support. This begs the question: Why is President Biden perpetuating this falsehood?

The answer is painfully clear. President Biden has strategically avoided any substantive involvement in Haiti since taking office, and it appears he plans to maintain this stance, even if re-elected. His absence is glaring, especially considering his extensive international travels, none of which include even a symbolic visit to Haiti. What the President should have declared today is that the United States, with or without a Security Council resolution, will take the lead in collaborating with other nations to put an end to the gang violence that is tearing Haiti apart. The antidote to past UN failures in Haiti is decisive U.S. leadership. So, where is it, President Biden?

Haitian citizens hoping to return to their country queue at the border post in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, on September 18, 2023. The Dominican Republic’s borders with Haiti will remain closed until Haitian authorities halt a controversial canal project on a river shared by the two countries, Dominican President Luis Abinader said on September 17, 2023. Since the beginning of the month, the Dominican Republic’s government has complained about Haitian plans to build a canal on the shared Massacre River, saying it violates several border treaties between the two nations, which share the island of Hispaniola. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not just the lack of action that’s concerning; it’s the absence of a coherent strategy or even the semblance of genuine concern. The United States has a long history of involvement in Haiti, some of it controversial, but never has the need for a committed partnership been more urgent. The Haitian people are not merely neighbors in our shared hemisphere; they are human beings facing unimaginable suffering. Gang violence, political instability, and economic hardship have created a trifecta of turmoil that no nation should have to endure alone.

President Biden’s unwillingness to engage meaningfully with the Haitian crisis is a missed opportunity for American leadership on the global stage. At a time when the world is grappling with complex challenges – from climate change to geopolitical conflicts – the U.S. has a moral and strategic imperative to act. Ignoring Haiti not only undermines our credibility but also allows the crisis to fester, potentially leading to more significant regional instability. If President Biden is serious about his role as a global leader, he needs to move beyond empty rhetoric and take tangible steps to alleviate the suffering in Haiti. Anything less is a dereliction of duty and a failure of American values.

Haiti in its own way is as important for American leadership as is Ukraine, and far less challenging than Ukraine is to bring an end to its struggle. Haiti is waiting and suffering. If you were to display just 1% of your commitment to Ukraine to Haiti it would be impressive. There is no Security Council resolution supporting Ukraine. Why do you need one for Haiti? Leaders lead, President Biden!