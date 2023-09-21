News Americas, PROVIDENCE, Guyana, Thurs. Sept. 21, 2023: Whether the Guyana Amazon Warriors can secure a significant victory against the Jamaica Tallawahs and earn a chance to face the TRINBAGO Knight Riders once more in this year’s CPL finals is yet to be determined. However, one thing is certain – Guyanese Warriors fans are having an absolute blast supporting their team.

A fan of Guyana Amazon Warriors holds up a sign for Saim Ayub of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 Qualifier 1 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

While the Knight Riders (TKR) secured their spot in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League finals with a convincing 7-wicket victory over Guyana on Wednesday, the spirit of the Warriors fans remains unshaken.

A fan of Guyana Amazon Warriors holds up a sign during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

A fan of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Take a look at some of the vibrant signs displayed by the fans during the matches.

A fan of Guyana Amazon Warriors shows her support during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with the Jamaica Tallawahs in today’s qualifier two match to determine who will face TKR in the final showdown on Sunday.