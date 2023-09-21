News Americas, PROVIDENCE, Guyana, Thurs. Sept. 21, 2023: Whether the Guyana Amazon Warriors can secure a significant victory against the Jamaica Tallawahs and earn a chance to face the TRINBAGO Knight Riders once more in this year’s CPL finals is yet to be determined. However, one thing is certain – Guyanese Warriors fans are having an absolute blast supporting their team.
While the Knight Riders (TKR) secured their spot in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League finals with a convincing 7-wicket victory over Guyana on Wednesday, the spirit of the Warriors fans remains unshaken.
Take a look at some of the vibrant signs displayed by the fans during the matches.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with the Jamaica Tallawahs in today’s qualifier two match to determine who will face TKR in the final showdown on Sunday.