News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 28, 2020: As the countdown begins to the November 3, 2020 general elections, a News Americas’ analysis of latest Department of Homeland Security data shows that over 1 million Caribbean immigrants became naturalized US citizens over a ten-year period.

That is between 2008-2018, making them eligible to vote this Fall.

Here’s what we also found:

The majority of those naturalized are from The Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.

Between 2008-2018 close to 300,000 Dominicans became US citizens.

Over the decade, over 301,000 Cubans became US citizens.

Between 2008-2018, over 174,000 Jamaicans became US citizens

Nearly 174,000 immigrants from Haiti became US citizens over the ten-year period.

The data also shows that the majority of the naturalized over the decade live in Florida and New York, followed by a smaller percentage in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Most of the naturalized are women.

Most of the Caribbean immigrants becoming US citizens are married.

Most of those from the Caribbean taking the oath of citizenship are between the ages of 24 and 34 followed by those between 35-44.

The majority of immigrants from the Caribbean becoming US citizens are in management or a professional occupation.