News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 28, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Aug. 28, 2020:

Saint Lucia has become only one of 8 countries to get a Level 1 rating from The Center for Disease Control, which means it has the lowest risk of COVID-19 globally.

Grenada has been approved to use the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp because of the enhanced health and safety measures implemented to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironically, The U.S. State Department is urging nationals to reconsider travel to grenada, saint lucia and curacao due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.

Effective Tuesday, September 1st, all travelers to The Bahamas travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test and apply for a Bahamas Health Visa at travel.gov.bs.

Despite the decline of travel observed in the last months due to the COVID-19 health emergency, Caribbean destinations showed resilience with data from Expedia Group showing the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico were in the top of travelers’ mind, with 30%.

Canada is warning nationals to Avoid non-essential travel to the British Virgin Islands as the government saw an up tick in covid-19 cases this week and put a new curfew in place.

Starting at the end of September, rapid tests will be performed on randomly selected travelers upon arrival in the Dominican Republic, such as the diagnostic breath test for COVID-19. Once this measure is in place, the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival will be eliminated.

And more than a 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were again reported across the Caribbean Thursday with The DR and The Bahamas reporting the most new cases.