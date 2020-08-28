Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Aug. 28, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Aug. 28, 2020:

Jamaica has reported that the total value of trade between its licensed cannabis industry holders was approximately $1.34 million from May 2019 through July 2020.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris now say that under a Biden administration, there will be a “policy that is going to be about decriminalizing marijuana.”

MMJ International Holdings says it has received approval to begin THC & CBD Marijuana Gel Capsule Manufacturing for FDA Clinical Trials in MS and Huntington’s Diseased.

New York company, Ascend Wellness Holdings, this week closed a $68.2 million funding round and reached agreement to acquire two more Illinois marijuana retailers.

Legal adult-use sales in the U.S. likely will top $10 billion this year, while medical sales are expected to bring in $5.8 billion-$7.1 billion, according to estimates from the eighth edition of the Marijuana Business Factbook.

Mörfelden-Walldorf-based Cansativa won the German distribution tender, becoming the sole distributor of all cannabis that will be grown in Germany for medical purposes during the next four years.

Canadian cannabis producer Hexo Corp. and brewer Molson Coors Canada have launched five drink brands that includes both CBD and THC products under their Truss Beverage Co. joint venture.

Austin, Texas-based company, HUGS CBD, is bringing the power of CBD to the world of beauty with their rejuvenating face serums, creams, tinctures, and masks now available from their website.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Sproutly Cda Inc Ordinary Shares, SRUTF, Aphria Inc., APHA and Village Farms International Inc., VFF.