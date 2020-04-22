News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 22, 2020: Forty-six Jamaican immigrants were given the boot back to their homeland of Jamaica by the U.S. government Tuesday.

Amid forthcoming executive order barring new immigration to the US on people seeking green cards, the administration continues deportations, sending the almost 4 dozen migrants back despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamaica’s Ministry of National Securitysaid the deportees would have to now undergo a COVID-19 screening and be quarantined for two weeks in a facility designated by the government before they will be released.

The news comes as a Haitian health ministry source told Reuters Monday that three migrants the United States deported two weeks ago to Haiti, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Officials also said US immigration authorities have deported dozens of infected migrants back to Mexico and Central America as well.