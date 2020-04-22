News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 21, 2020: One Caribbean country alone now accounts for over 5,000 of the confirmed new coronavirus cases in the region alone.

The Dominican Republic saw the number of cases from the virus reach 5,044 Tuesday as it added another 80 cases. The country also saw its death toll jump by 10 yesterday to reach 245.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, also reported 126 patients in Intensive Care units with complications from the disease.

In his daily press conference Tuesday, the minister also revealed that a total of 463 people has so far recovered from the virus.

Dominican Republic’s Armed Forces and National Police have been ordered to exert greater control over the movement of people on the country’s streets and to demand the use of masks and gloves. The Defense Ministry said the Armed Forces support the Ministry the Health and the Police to prevent the agglomeration of people on the roads and other public spaces in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.