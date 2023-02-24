By NAN NEWS EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb 23, 2023: Pregnant Grammy-winning, Caribbean super star Rihanna, is scheduled for the Oscars stage next month, after generating over 100 complaints to the FCC over her Super Bowl Half-Time show.

The singer turned entrepreneur and actress from Barbados is scheduled to perform Lift Me Up, the song she created with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack at Hollywood’s biggest night on March 12th.

The song has been nominated for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nod.The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Lift Me Up marks the first solo song Rihanna has recorded since her last album, ANTI, which was released in 2016.

It comes as TMZ reported that RiRi’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII caused a ton of outrage for folks watching on TV. They flooded the FCC with complaints, saying her set was too big on sex.

Many complained about the lyrics and choreography, saying they were way too sexualized, with some viewers even comparing it to porn. One viewer in Florida reportedly complained: “She spread her a** cheek at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times.”

With a performance at the Oscars, Rihanna is set to join the likes of Beyonce and Lady Gaga, who both dazzled as musical guests on the Academy Award stage in recent years. Lift Me Up, will compete for the best original song title against Lady Gaga, who is up for her fourth-ever nomination for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

It is left to be seen whether the artiste, who loves to push the envelope, will also stir more FCC complaints following the Oscars.

Other nominees for best original song include Diane Warren for Applause from the film Tell It Like a Woman; This Is A Life from Ryan Lott, Mitski and David Byrne from the film Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Naatu Naatu by M M Keeravaani and Chandrabose from the Indian action film RRR.

Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner. She has eight multi-platinum albums and 14 singles that have reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.