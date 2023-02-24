News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

The Marley family and Docklight Brands have opened the Marley Natural® cannabis store in Kingston, Jamaica. The former home and recording studio at 56 Hope Road of reggae legend Bob Marley, now known as the Bob Marley Museum, is now also host to the new flagship Marley Natural Dispensary and smoking lounge.

Three Republican members of the US Congress are celebrating the results of a new poll showing that more than two-thirds of likely 2024 GOP presidential primary and caucus voters support federally legalizing marijuana so that states can make their own decisions on the issue.

The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed a bill to legalize marijuana on Wednesday. The legislation, which is being sponsored by Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R) and Minority Leader Matthew Wilhelm (D), was approved in a 234-127 vote.

A Rastafarian in Jamaica has been charged after cops found two pounds of ganja inside his shop is scheduled to stand trial on April 4. Charles Largie appeared in Court charged with possession of and dealing in ganja. His lawyer says that what police took from his client was his sacrament. He presented a document from the Rastafari and Grassroots Ganja Association certifying his client’s membership.

Thailand is heading into election season with its key cannabis legislation in limbo, guaranteeing that last year’s chaotic decriminalisation of the plant will be a campaign issue amid a boom in the sale and consumption of marijuana products.

Tilray Brands, Inc. has announced the further portfolio expansion of their best-selling Canadian cannabis brand Good Supply1, with the launch of their latest innovation of ‘MONSTERS’ infused pre-rolls.

The owners of a longtime Western Massachusetts strip club want to turn their strip joint into what could be the nation’s first topless cannabis dispensary. It would be cannabis “with a small twist.”

U.S. legal cannabis sales may grow 14% by year’s end, while overall global growth and spending is on track to yield a market size of $59.6 billion by 2027, a report out from market intelligence and data provider BDSA shows.

