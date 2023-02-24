News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 25, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Jamaican government SAys It Will remove visa-free transit for Cubans .Presently Cubans are allowed to transit through Jamaica forup to three days .the Ministry of National Security said the allowance will bediscontinuedon March 13th.

American Airlines Has been forced to apologize to the leaders of Trinidad andTobago as well as St Vincent and the Grenadines For an incident in Guyana. Earlier this month, the airline refused the courtesy of check-in procedures to be conducted on their behalf through a VIP lounge located at Cheddi Jagan International Airport for a flight from Georgetown (Guyana) to Miami.

Grenada continues to build out its sports tourism pillar in 2023. Grenada will host the highly anticipated Grenada versus USA football match in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League international football tournament on March 24, 2023 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in Grenada.

The Bahamas Has Teamed With Hidden World To shine a spotlight on Ocean Conservation. The “Our Ocean, Our Future” event will be available through 4 March, 2023 n the heart of Wynwood’s art district in Miami. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit: ourhiddenworlds.com/bahamas.

Come March 12th, interCaribbean airways will offer direct flights From St. Kitts to Barbados . The SKB to Barbados (BGI) flight will fly three times a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with capacity for 30 travellers. Additionally, the BGI service offers one stop connecting flights to Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Dominica, and Georgetown, Guyana.

Cape Air has begun flying from St. Thomas, USVI to Nevis. Daily flights from Nevis to St. Thomas will depart at 10:15 am and arrive at 11:34 am on flight number 7361. There will be an additional flight from Nevis to St. Thomas on Sundays which will depart at 10:15 am and will arrive at 11:34 am on flight number 7362.

This week’s deal is Four nights In St. Maarten at the Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa – All Inclusive if travelling from Dallas, Texas from April 22 – 26. 4 nights hotel + flight is now as low as $1,283 per person. Book HERE

And Fly from Dallas, Fort Worth Texas to Montego Bay, Jamaica from April 16-19th for an All Inclusive experience at Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay. Book HERE