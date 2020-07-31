News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 31, 2020: This week we feature a popular street food from Trinidad and Tobago. It’s Aloo Pie thanks to Priya’s Versatile Recipe and here’s how to make it.

INGREDIENTS

Potato filling:

4 large potatoes (cooked and mashed)

1 onion (diced)

3 garlic cloves

½ tsp cumin powder

1 green chili

Coriander leaves

Salt

Dough

3 cups flour

3 tsp baking powder

Salt

Water

METHOD

Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl.

Slowly add the water and knead everything as a soft and stiff dough.

Cover the dough and let it sit for 30-minutes.

Meanwhile, add the mashed potatoes to a bowl along with diced onions.

Add garlic cloves and coriander leaves to a food processor, green chili and grind as a coarse paste.

Add this mixture to the potatoes along with cumin powder and salt.

Mix well.

Make 6-7 balls from the dough then roll into medium sized discs.

Drop enough potato filling in the center and bring both edges to make half-moon shaped pie.

Press the edges well using a fork to seal.

Repeat the same process with the remaining dough.

Heat oil for deep frying and fry one by one on medium heat until they turn golden brown.

Serve hot or slice the aloo pie and fill with chutney.

Bon Appetite