Caribbean Recipe – Jamaican Coco Bread

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 22, 2021: With a vice-president with Jamaican roots now installed in The White House, join us this weekend in making a simple but unique Jamaican dish that is often served with the Jamaican patty carefully placed inside. It’s the unique coco bread and here’s how you can easily make it and bring a taste of Jamaica to you menu this week.

INGREDIENTS

4½ cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2½ teaspoons quick-rise yeast

14 oz. coconut milk

4 tablespoons butter, melted

METHOD

Mix 4 cups (500g) flour, sugar, salt and yeast together and set aside.

Warm coconut milk until it is more than lukewarm but not too hot. You can test it on the back of your hand or use a thermometer to reach 114F/45C.

Add 2 tablespoons (30g) of melted butter to the warm coconut milk and stir.

Add the liquid to the dry ingredients and combine to make a soft, sticky dough.

Flour working surface and place the dough on top.

Knead dough, flouring the surface as needed, until dough is smooth and soft (about 10 minutes).

Brush bowl with melted butter and place dough inside. Cover with plastic wrap or parchment paper and a damp tea towel.

Place bowl in warm spot for 60 to 90 minutes or until it doubles in size.

Preheat oven to 375F/180C. Roll dough and cut into smaller squares to make individual coco breads.

Roll each square until ⅛ inch (3mm) thick; brush dough with melted butter and fold over. Use a medium bowl to cut in a semi-circle.

Repeat last step to make more; place each on parchment-lined baking sheets and brush the tops of the dough with melted butter.

Place baking sheets in warm spot for 10 minutes so dough can rise; place sheets in oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Bon Appetite