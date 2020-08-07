News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 7, 2020: As we get into the hot month of August, here’s a simple recipe you can make that is sure to refresh and titillate the taste buds this weekend. It’s a chow that you can make using mango, pineapple or cucumbers and it’s a Trini delicacy. Here’s how to make a mango chow.

INGREDIENTS

1-2 green mangos

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Sprinkle of black pepper

1 tablespoon of shado beni or 1/4 cup of cilantro (Optional)

1 lime OR 1 lemon OR a few tablespoons of vinegar to taste

1-2 of your favorite pepper (optional)

1 shallot (optional)

2 cloves of garlic (optional)

METHOD

In a bowl, add sliced pepper of your choice, garlic and shallots. These ingredients are optional based on the level of spice you’re trying to achieve in your mango chow.

Wash and peel the mango, slice mango into wedges and place in a bowl

Add salt and pepper

Add your shado beni or cilantro

Squeeze the juice of the lemon or lime, this can also be substituted with vinegar.

Toss the mixture with a spoon, do not use hands if peppers are present in the mixture

Bon Appetite