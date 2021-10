News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021: This week we want to keep the summer sizzling on with a simple drink recipe with a Caribbean kick. Here’s how to make this Pineapple & Coconut Water cocktail from Malibu.

INGREDIENTS

1 part Malibu Pineapple

2 parts Coconut water

1 squeeze of a Lime

METHOD

Pour everything into a glass with some ice.

Squeeze in some lime, drop in the wedge and enjoy!

Enjoy