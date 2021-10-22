By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 22, 2021: The world’s fastest man, Jamaica’s most famous Olympian Usain St. Leo Bolt, is building his empire – moving from sports to music and now to dental labs.

Bolt and the Bolt Foundation will work with the SprintRay Foundation to set up Bolt Labs Powered by SprintRay in Jamaica.

The initiative according to a company statement, is designed to make digital dental care accessible and affordable to patients across the world, starting with Bolt’s homeland.

The company will establish dental clinics, equipped with 3D dental labs and a mobile to address the exigent dental needs of the Island’s citizens, especially those located in the more remote areas of Jamaica. Bolt and SprintRay also plan to collaborate with the Jamaican Dental Association.

“This initiative is intended to accelerate a very critical and unmet need for improvements in dental care access across the world, starting with Jamaica, where there is less than one dentist for every 100,000 residents,” Bolt was quoted as saying. “I look forward to working with SprintRay to give confidence and the best possible smile to every citizen of this planet.”

Bolt has also become SprintRay’s Global Brand Ambassador – for the next five years.

The global dental 3D printing market is estimated to reach $930 million by the end of 2025, so it is evident why companies like SprintRay, who have identified their niche in the market, are looking to expand their global footprint in the industry.

“SprintRay’s biggest value proposition is the benefits of time compression afforded to every stakeholder, and there is no one else on this planet like Usain Bolt to inspire us to amplify the impact of speed and time,” said Erich Kreidler, SprintRay’s President in a statement to the press.

The company will be hosting their 3D Next Summit in Miami with Bolt as the keynote speaker.

The news comes after it was revealed Bolt has also invested in sports booking platform Let’s Do This, from Alex Rose and Sam Browne.