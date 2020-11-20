Caribbean Recipes – Banana Fritters

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 20, 2020: This week, we journey virtually to St. Lucia for some delicious Banana Fritters. Here’s how you can make it this weekend thanks to Taste St. Lucia.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

1 egg

1 tsp of vanilla extract

1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon

1/2 cup of Sugar

2 cups of flour

1 tbsp of baking powder

3 cups of vegetable oil

Confectioners sugar

Method

1.Peel and mash the bananas.

2. Beat egg, add sugar, vanilla extract and ground cinnamon.

3. Blend the egg mixture with the mash bananas. Sift flour and baking powder and add a little bit at a time to banana mixture, mix well.

4. Heat oil in frying pan.

5. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture into frying pan. Turn on each side when golden brown.

6. Sprinkle with confectioners sugar and serve.

Bon Appetite