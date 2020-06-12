News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 12, 2020: Curry goat is a Caribbean delicacy but how about Cannabis Curry Goat?Felicia J. Persaud, the author of ‘Caribbean Curries’ shares the new and unique Caribbean Curry recipe this week that is for the adventurous foodie. Here’s how you can make it:

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs goat meat, cubed

6 tbsp vegetable oil

4 tbsp canna butter

1 large onions

6 cloves of garlic

1 Scotch Bonnet pepper

1 tablespoon garam masala

2 tbsp ground cumin

1-3 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 cup water

3 Red Potatoes

Kosher salt to taste

½ cup vinegar

1 lime

METHOD

In a large bowl, add the goat meat along with the vinegar and lime and soak for about 15 minutes.

Wash twice until there is no “rank” smell of the meat.

Peel and chop onion and garlic and place in a chopper and grate.

Add half a hot pepper and grate as well.

Pour half of the mixture on the meat and let it marinate.

While the meat is marinating, make the curry mixture by combining curry powder, turmeric, cumin and garam masala.

Add a bit of water and combine to make a paste.

Place a pressure cooker on the stove on high heat.

Once hot, add oil and then add in meat.

Ensure the meat runs off all the water it will emit and begin to lightly brown.

Once lightly brown add water and pressure for about 10-15 minutes until meat is tender.

Remove from water, saving some of the ‘broth’ mixture.

Place a Dutch Pot or large skillet or ‘canaree’ on the stove and add the canna-butter.

Add in the rest of the onion, pepper and garlic mixture and sauté lightly then add in the meat and curry mixture along with potatoes.

Coat meat and potatoes fully with curry mixture and let it all fry together over low heat, adding some salt.

As the mixture fries in add some of the saved ‘broth’ mixture.

Add enough to help potatoes boil and create a thick gravy. Ensure not to add too much as you do not want the gravy to be watery.

Curry is done when potatoes and boiled through, meat is soft and gravy is thick. Taste and add more salt if needed and simmer for another minute before removing from meat.

Serve hot with basmati or other rice or rice and peas.

For more Caribbean Curry recipes see Caribbean Curries by Felicia J. Persaud.

Bon Appetite