Caribbean Recipes – Potato Roti

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 28, 2020: Among the many delicious roti dishes coming out of the Caribbean is the unique potato roti. Here’s you can make it easily this weekend according to Alicia’sPepperpot.

INGREDIENTS

Potato filling

7-8 medium sized potatoes

2 tbsp butter

1 1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp roasted cumin (geera)

2-3 stems scallions, thinly sliced

1-2 wiri wiri pepper, seeds removed (or scotch bonnet)

2 garlic cloves, crushed (optional)

Dough

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vegetable shortening

1 1/4 cup warm water for kneading (more if needed)

Extra flour for dusting

Oil for cooking roti

METHOD

Making the dough:

Sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Rub shortening into flour mixture until small bits form.

Add water a little at a time and knead into a soft smooth ball.

Rub a little oil on the top of the dough ball to prevent from crusting. Cover with a damp paper towel. Let dough rest for minimum 45 minutes.

Making the filling:

Peel and chop potatoes. Boil until cooked through, but not too soft.

Drain potatoes and mash immediately adding all ingredients. Potato should be smooth with no lumps. Taste filling and adjust seasonings.

Assemble and Cook:

Divide dough into tennis ball sized pieces.

Flatten each dough ball one at a time.

Rub a little oil on dough, add 2-3 tbsp potato filling, then seal.

Place on floured dish and cover with a damp paper towel to keep crust from forming.

Complete process until all dough or potato has been used.

Heat griddle to medium heat.

Roll each dough ball to 1/4-inch thickness with a rolling pin.

Place roti on griddle to cook.

Once roti shows tiny bubbles, flip onto other side and brush with oil.

Flip back to the first side and brush with oil.

Do not allow very dark brown patches to form as it will yield a stiff roti.

Remove roti from heat, stack on top of each other. Do not clap.

Bon Appetite