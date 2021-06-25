News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 24, 2021: This weekend, we bring you a simple, easy Caribbean dessert that you can make tonight and serve Sunday. Here’s Tembleque Puerto Rican Coconut Pudding from Joanne Guzman of All Recipes.com.

INGREDIENTS

2 (14 ounce) cans coconut milk

¾ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup cornstarch

1 pinch ground cinnamon

METHOD

Stir coconut milk, sugar, and salt together in a saucepan.

Spoon a few tablespoons of the coconut milk mixture into a small bowl and stir cornstarch into the mixture to dissolve; pour into the mixture in the saucepan.

Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring constantly; cook until smooth and thick, about 5 minutes.

Pour the coconut milk mixture into molds, cover each with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until cold and firm, 3 hours to 2 days.

Run a thin knife around the edges of the mold and invert onto a plate to remove putting. Garnish top with cinnamon. Serve.

Bon Appetite