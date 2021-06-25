News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 25, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending June 25, 2021:

American travelers are flocking to the Caribbean like never before due to ongoing border closures. Caribbean countries comprise 8 of the top 10 summer travel destinations, according to travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com.

Dominica and the US Virgin Islands In The Caribbean are now listed as The Lone “COVID-19 Unknown” Destinations By The CDC.

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has officially reopened for tourism from the United States but travelers must show proof of a negative PCR test taken and received within 72-48 hours before arrival.

With the stroke of his pen, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has revoked the order which allowed Haitians to enjoy visa-free travel to Guyana. The revocation took effect on June 22nd, and essentially forces Haitian nationals to apply for and be interviewed for a visa before they are allowed entry into Guyana.

Ritz-Carlton is now open in the Turks and Caicos as of June 22, the first-ever Ritz-Carlton resort there. It is located in Providenciales on the iconic Grace Bay Beach.

Frontier Airlines on Thursday launched its inaugural service to Nassau in the Bahamas from Miami. That flight will operate from Miami to Nassau four times each week, with service on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

And The Jamaica Tourist Board has kicked off the ‘No Wedding, No Cry’ Jamaica Honeymoon Sweepstakes. Couples who show proof of a wedding cancellation between April-December 2020 can enter to win an ultimate four-night honeymoon to Moon Palace Jamaica complete with their deluxe honeymoon package, roundtrip airfare, airport transfers and a romantic excursion for two at visitjamaica.com/weddingsweeps/.