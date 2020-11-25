Caribbean Recipes – Sweet Potato Pudding

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 26, 2020: Another alternative to the annual sweet potato pie is the Jamaican mouth-watering option of sweet potato pudding. Here’s how you can add it easily to your menu this Thanksgiving, thanks to Grace Foods.

Ingredients

5 pounds sweet Potato

3 cups dark Sugar

1 cup(s) flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 packet Coconut Milk Powder

5 cups water

1/4 cup Margarine melted

1 whole nutmeg, grated

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 tablespoon white rum

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon Browning (optional)

METHOD

Peel cut and grate sweet potatoes and place in a large mixing bowl.

Add dark sugar, flour and raisins.

Combine Grace Coconut Milk Powder with water, mix well and add to the sweet potato mixture.

Add melted margarine, nutmeg, salt, cinnamon powder, vanilla, rum, lime juice and browning and mix well.

Scrape mixture into a greased 10inch baking tin.

Bake in a pre-heated oven 350 F or 180 degrees C for 1 1/2 – 1 3/4 hours.

Note:5 pounds sweet potato will yield 12 cups when grated.

Bon Appetite