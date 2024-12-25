News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: As the festive season continues, Caribbean chefs and cooks are now preparing for their New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Parties and Balls! They are determined to buy the freshest ingredients for their dishes. Their guests must be treated with best foods and everyone should have a good time!

The menu for my New Year’s Eve Party is as follows:



Appetizer

Jamaican Pepper Shrimp

Jerk Chicken wings

Mini Ackee and Salt Fish Pizza

Mango Pineapple Salad

Honey Baked Ham



Main Course

Roasted leg of Goat /carrots / Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and celery

Red Rice & Peas

Stream String beans with pickled Beets

Creamery Cornmeal cheese soufflé



Dessert

Blue Draws/ Caribbean Black Cake

Rum Punch

Sorrell

Champaign

Here is my recipe for Oven Roasted leg of Goat

Leg of Goat To prepare oven-roasted leg of goat, season the meat with salt, pepper, garlic, and soy sauce. Sear it in a hot, oiled cast iron skillet until browned on all sides. Toss vegetables like mushrooms, carrots, celery, Brussels sprouts, and onions in oil, season them, and add them to the skillet around the goat leg. Cover and roast in a 375°F oven until fork-tender. Let the meat rest while preparing the gravy by deglazing the skillet with wine and beef stock, then whisking in flour to thicken. Slice the goat leg thinly and serve with the roasted vegetables and gravy. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Main Course Cuisine #caribbean Servings 6 People Ingredients 1 4 -5 pound leg of goat

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 tablespoons olive oil divided

8 ounces button mushrooms

2 small onions quartered

4 Cloves of Garlic crushed

1 large Carrots sliced

4 stalks of Celery diced

8 Brussel sprouts

1/4 cup soya sauce Gravy 1 cup red wine

1 cup low-sodium beef stock

1/4 cup of flour Instructions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Season the Goat leg with salt and pepper, crushed garlic and Soya Sauce to taste. Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, 1/4 cup soya sauce

Heat 2 tablespoons the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add the meat and sear on all sides. 4 tablespoons olive oil, 1 4 -5 pound leg of goat

Add the mushrooms, carrots, celery, Brussel Sprouts and onions to a bowl and stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and toss. Add to the skillet around the roast. Cover with lid 8 ounces button mushrooms, 2 small onions, 1 large Carrots sliced, 4 stalks of Celery diced, 8 Brussel sprouts, 4 tablespoons olive oil

Put the skillet in the oven and roast until fork tender.

Remove the roast from the oven to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Remove the carrots, celery, brussel sprouts, onions and mushrooms from the skillet.

While the goat leg is resting, prepare the gravy.

Put the skillet on low heat. Add the wine and stock, while scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Whisk in the flour until the sauce is thickened and smooth. 1 cup red wine, 1 cup low-sodium beef stock, 1/4 cup of flour

Slice the beef into very thin slices. Transfer to a platter and serve with the carrots, celery, brussel sprouts, mushrooms and onions and gravy. Keyword Goat Leg Roasted

Serve hot.

Bon Appetite and a prosperous and Happy New Year!

By Minna LaFortune