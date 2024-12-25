News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: As the festive season continues, Caribbean chefs and cooks are now preparing for their New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Parties and Balls! They are determined to buy the freshest ingredients for their dishes. Their guests must be treated with best foods and everyone should have a good time!
The menu for my New Year’s Eve Party is as follows:
Appetizer
Jamaican Pepper Shrimp
Jerk Chicken wings
Mini Ackee and Salt Fish Pizza
Mango Pineapple Salad
Honey Baked Ham
Main Course
Roasted leg of Goat /carrots / Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and celery
Red Rice & Peas
Stream String beans with pickled Beets
Creamery Cornmeal cheese soufflé
Dessert
Blue Draws/ Caribbean Black Cake
Rum Punch
Sorrell
Champaign
Here is my recipe for Oven Roasted leg of Goat
Leg of Goat
Ingredients
- 1 4 -5 pound leg of goat
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 4 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 8 ounces button mushrooms
- 2 small onions quartered
- 4 Cloves of Garlic crushed
- 1 large Carrots sliced
- 4 stalks of Celery diced
- 8 Brussel sprouts
- 1/4 cup soya sauce
Gravy
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 cup low-sodium beef stock
- 1/4 cup of flour
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Season the Goat leg with salt and pepper, crushed garlic and Soya Sauce to taste.Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste, 1/4 cup soya sauce
- Heat 2 tablespoons the oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add the meat and sear on all sides.4 tablespoons olive oil, 1 4 -5 pound leg of goat
- Add the mushrooms, carrots, celery, Brussel Sprouts and onions to a bowl and stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and toss. Add to the skillet around the roast. Cover with lid8 ounces button mushrooms, 2 small onions, 1 large Carrots sliced, 4 stalks of Celery diced, 8 Brussel sprouts, 4 tablespoons olive oil
- Put the skillet in the oven and roast until fork tender.
- Remove the roast from the oven to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Remove the carrots, celery, brussel sprouts, onions and mushrooms from the skillet.
- While the goat leg is resting, prepare the gravy.
- Put the skillet on low heat. Add the wine and stock, while scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Whisk in the flour until the sauce is thickened and smooth.1 cup red wine, 1 cup low-sodium beef stock, 1/4 cup of flour
- Slice the beef into very thin slices. Transfer to a platter and serve with the carrots, celery, brussel sprouts, mushrooms and onions and gravy.
Serve hot.
Bon Appetite and a prosperous and Happy New Year!