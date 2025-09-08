News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept. 8, 2025: Busta Rhymes, the son of Jamaican immigrants, cemented his place in hip-hop history on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at the VMAs, when he became the first-ever recipient of the Rock the Bells Visionary Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. The honor, long overdue, recognized not only his legendary music career but also his cultural impact and boundary-breaking creativity.

Busta Rhymes speaks onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

The 53-year-old rapper, born Trevor George Smith Jr. in Brooklyn, New York, delivered a fiery performance at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, before accepting his golden moonperson statue. Dressed head-to-toe in an all-red leather ensemble and joined by his longtime hype man Spliff Star, Busta brought the house down with a medley of classics. He performed “Pass the Courvoisier Part II,” “Touch It (Remix),” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” and “Scenario” — the 1992 A Tribe Called Quest anthem that first introduced his unique cadence and booming delivery to the world.

He wasn’t alone. Fellow rappers Joyner Lucas, Papoose, and breakout star GloRilla shared the stage, bridging generations of hip-hop and underscoring Busta’s enduring influence.

A Visionary Finally Recognized’

(L-R) Busta Rhymes and Ciara attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

The Rock the Bells Visionary Award celebrates an artist whose creativity reshapes the culture — and Busta Rhymes has been doing just that for over three decades. From his kaleidoscopic music videos to his innovative flow, he has consistently redefined what hip-hop can be.

VMAs host and hip-hop pioneer LL Cool J presented the award, describing Busta’s visuals as “borderline alien warping our reality.” Accepting the award, Busta returned the love, crediting LL as the reason he wrote his first rhyme. With his trademark humor, he added: “Next time y’all take 35 years to give me one of these, y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want!”

But the moment turned emotional when Busta honored Ananda Lewis, the beloved MTV VJ who passed away earlier this year from stage 4 breast cancer. “She loved us, she loved the culture, she lifted us up,” Busta said, paying tribute to the woman who championed hip-hop on MTV during its golden era.

Caribbean Roots, Global Impact

Busta Rhymes’ recognition is also a proud moment for the Caribbean diaspora. The son of Jamaican parents, he has always infused his artistry with the sounds and spirit of his heritage. From patois-inflected rhymes to reggae-inspired beats, the Caribbean has been woven into his identity as an artist.

That influence was evident once again on the VMAs stage, as his rhythmic cadences and high-energy performance reminded fans of the Jamaican musical DNA at the heart of hip-hop itself.

From Leaders of the New School to Global Icon

Before becoming a solo superstar, Busta Rhymes first made his mark as part of Leaders of the New School, a hip-hop group that debuted in the early 1990s. His breakout moment came with his verse on “Scenario,” which turned him into an instant standout.

In 1996, he launched his solo career with the smash single “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check,” a track that became an anthem and earned him his first Grammy nomination. Over the years, he has released 11 studio albums, three compilations, and more than 100 singles, selling nearly nine million albums by 2019. His catalogue spans club bangers, introspective cuts, and unforgettable collaborations with artists from Janet Jackson to Mariah Carey.

Beyond music, Busta has worked as a producer and appeared in film and television, further proving his versatility as an entertainer. His performances in movies like Higher Learning and appearances in shows such as The Boondocks added new dimensions to his career.

Legacy Sealed

The Rock the Bells Visionary Award marks Busta’s first MTV VMA win, a surprising fact given his immense contributions to music and culture. The audience’s roaring approval made clear that the recognition was long overdue.

Closing his speech, Busta thanked his parents, his children, and his fans, declaring: “The blessings don’t stop, so we don’t stop.”

For hip-hop, the award represents acknowledgment of a creative genius. For the Caribbean diaspora, it is another proud reminder of how deeply Caribbean heritage has shaped global music.

After more than 30 years of hits, innovation, and influence, Busta Rhymes is finally receiving his flowers — and he’s not slowing down.