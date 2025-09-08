News Americas, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Sept. 8, 2025: International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies has officially entered the Caribbean market, opening its first retail store in Jamaica. The flagship store, located on Montego Bay’s iconic Hip Strip, marks a significant step in the California-born company’s global expansion.

The new shop will showcase Cookies’ exclusive lineup of premium wellness products, infused beverages, functional mushroom blends, and its signature apparel and lifestyle merchandise. With Jamaica’s deep cultural and historical connection to cannabis, the brand says Montego Bay was a natural choice for its regional debut.

“Jamaica is one of the most iconic and influential places in the world when it comes to cannabis culture,” said Berner, rapper, entrepreneur and co-founder of Cookies. “I’ve been visiting and enjoying the herb scene here since I was 18, and to bring Cookies to Montego Bay is something special for me and for the brand. We’re excited to connect with the community, celebrate the culture, and bring our flavors to a place that has given so much to cannabis history.”

Expansion Into a Legacy Market

Cookies’ Jamaica launch follows a wave of international retail growth for the brand, which has spread across North America, Europe, and Asia through standalone stores, dispensary integrations, and branded “Cookies Corners.” Company executives say the plan is to expand across the island with additional shops and localized collaborations that tap into Jamaica’s cannabis heritage.

The rollout is being powered by a partnership with CKS Distro, a distribution and brand development company known for building culturally resonant products across cannabis, wellness, and beverage markets.

“Partnering with Cookies in Jamaica is about more than retail—it’s about building access, embracing heritage, and celebrating Jamaican cannabis,” said Adriana Rios, CEO of CKS Distro. “We’re incredibly proud to help bring this vision to life in the Caribbean.”

Launch Celebrations

The grand opening on August 5 featured an all-day cultural celebration, including live music, giveaways, and community activations designed to honor Jamaica’s contribution to global cannabis culture. The event was staged at the Casa Blanca Hotel, Shop 5, Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, Montego Bay, where Cookies Jamaica is now officially based.

Fans can sign up at cookiesjamaica.com for exclusive access to launch-week activities, limited-edition product drops, and brand updates.

About Cookies

Founded in San Francisco in 2010 by Berner and grow expert Jai, Cookies has become one of the most recognized cannabis brands in the world. Known for cult-favorite strains like GSC, Gary Payton, and London Pound Cake, the company has expanded to more than 80 retail locations in 28 markets across eight countries. Its ethos blends high-quality cannabis with streetwear, music, and cultural experiences.

Named one of America’s Hottest Brands by AdAge, Cookies has redefined cannabis as more than a product—positioning it as a lifestyle.

About CKS Distro

CKS Distro LLC is a distribution and brand development company specializing in cannabis, wellness, and beverage sectors. With expertise in retail activation, market positioning, and scaling culturally relevant products, CKS helps brands reach new audiences and build authentic market resonance.