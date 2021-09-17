By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Fri. Sept 17, 2021: Two Caribbean born biological brothers have beencharged with beating and raping the wife of the older brother.

Trinidad and Tobago nationals,40-year-old labourer Ronald Mohammed, also known as Ronald Wendell Seepersadsingh and his 33-year-old brother, Kelvin Seepersadsingh, have been charged with the offences arising out of months of abuse by the woman’s husband.

On Thursday, a magistrate in The Chaguanas Magistrate Court, however, released both brothers on a combined total of TT$600,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) bail.

The Court also ordered Mohammed to stay away from his wife after he pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape, three counts of threats to kill, two counts of choking, and one count of grievous sexual assault, grievous bodily harm and assault by beating, respectively.

He was also ordered to report to his local police station three times per week as part of his bail conditions which were set at TT$350,000 with a surety.

His brother, who is also a laborer, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and was granted TT$250,000 bail with a surety and ordered to have no contact with the woman. He is also to report to police twice a week.

The brothers have also pleaded not guilty to the joint charges of two counts rape and one count of grievous sexual assault. They will reappear before the court on October 6th.

The police said that the woman alleged that on June 28th in the evening, her husband and his brother were both liming outside in the yard after which her husband came inside and demanded that she had sexual intercourse with him.

The woman, police said, refused and was made to proceed with sexual acts against her will. During the alleged incident, the woman reported that her husband’s brother entered the bedroom and that he too engaged in sexual intercourse on her without her consent. It is alleged that these events are said to have occurred several times during the night in question.

After the incident, the man is said to have threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police. On August 4th, the woman experienced continued abuse but subsequently managed to escape.