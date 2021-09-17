News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 17, 2021: This week we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this Caribbean recipe from the Dominican Republic. It’s Camarofongo or Shrimp Mofongo and here’s how to make it according Dominican Cooking.com.

INGREDIENTS

Plantains

4 unripe plantains, peeled

1 ½ tsp salt

⅓ cup olive oil

8 garlic cloves, mashed

Shrimp

2 tablespoons of olive oil

4 plum tomatoes cut into cubes or 1 doz cherry tomatoes halved

2 bell peppers, cut into small pieces

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 cup of tomato sauce

½ cup of water

2 lb [0.9 kg] of shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ teaspoon of pepper, (or more, to taste)

1 ½ teaspoon of salt, (or more, to taste)

METHOD

Wrap the plantains: Cut 4 pieces of aluminum foil big enough to wrap a plantain in each.

Place each plantain on a piece of aluminum foil and wrap tightly.

Roast the plantains: Cook in preheated oven at 350 ºF [175 ºC]. oven for 1 hour.

Remove one from the oven, cut in the middle and make sure it is cooked through. If it isn’t, wrap again and cook for 15 more minutes.

Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes.

Cook garlic: In a pan heat olive oil over very low heat. Stir in garlic and sprinkle with salt.

Cover and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, and making sure the heat is low enough that the garlic does not burn or change to a dark color. Set aside.

Make plantain balls: Unwrap the plantains.

Mash one by one in a mortar and pestle, adding to each plantain ¼ of the oil and garlic.

Form each plantain into a ball, or scoop into a bowl and make a hole in the center (see pictures), and serve with the shrimp.

Bon Appetite