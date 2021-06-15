News Americas, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Tues., June 15, 2021: A pastor charged with raping a teenager was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and is due back in court on July 19th.

Pastor Jason Rose, 39, is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl. Rose, pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay, is accused of assaulting the teen while she was at his home on church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. A search then began to locate Rose, but he eventually reported to the Freeport police on June 7th.

He was charged with rape by detectives assigned to the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His wife, Kemhi Rose, and the mother of the victim, have also been charged with taking steps to pervert the course of justice. The police say she is also facing other charges under the Child Care and Protection Act.

Both were charged after they took the child to the police station to make a report that the allegations were untrue.

It’s alleged that Mrs. Rose was informed by the teenager that she was assaulted by the pastor. She is accused of failing to make a report to the police and convincing the girl not to inform her mother of the incident.

It’s also alleged that she tried to get the teenager to change her statement in order to drop the case against the pastor.