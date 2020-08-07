News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 7, 2020: A Caribbean-born Major League Baseball star made his debut recently and managed to score a home run soon after, much to the glee of nationals in his homeland.

Chadwick Tromp, the San Francisco Giants rookie from Aruba, made his MLB debut on July 29th against the San Diego Padres and went hitless over four at bats. Tromp then hit his first home run in the majors on August 2, in a 9-5 loss to the Texas Rangers.

In doing so, Tromp also made history in the process, as he became just the ninth player from the tiny island nation of Aruba to play in the ML

“The community back home, they’re going nuts, I’m going to be honest with you,” Tromp said recenttly. “It’s crazy, people are celebrating, the whole island is basically celebrating. I love it. We’re such a small island and this is very important to them because it puts us on a bigger scale and shows the world that a small island can also do big things in life.”

Aruba’s population is just over 100,000 total. Along with fellow native and Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts, Tromp is representing the island nation with pride in this bizarre 2020 season.