News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 27, 2023: West Indies legend Brian Charles Lara is returning to the Windies team, but in a different capacity.

The batting legend and former West Indies test captain has joined Cricket West Indies as a performance mentor, the regional sports governing body said Thursday. The 51-year-old will work with all CWI’s international teams “in providing players with tactical advice and improving their game sense”, and will also provide developmental support for the West Indies Academy.

Lara will also engage in “strategic planning” for the ICC World Cup, collaborating closely with Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said. “I’m looking forward to joining the group in Zimbabwe and the opportunity to work with other West Indies teams later in the year.”

Lara is currently with the West Indies squad for the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe, marking his first assignment in the new role.