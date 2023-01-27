News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 27, 2023: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America this week in less than 60 seconds:

Former NBA players Al Harrington and Larry Hughes, who played together on the New York Knicks from 2009 to 2010, have opened the second black owned marijuana dispensary in St. Louis. Viola STL is located across from Citypark Stadium.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it is unable to regulate CBD products under its current structure because the hemp- or marijuana-derived ingredient hasn’t been shown to be safe enough for food or supplements.

The Super Bowl Won’t Air Cannabis Ads again this year. Adweek reported that an NBC spokesman said the network doesn’t accept ads “for cannabis or cannabis-related businesses” on any platform.

The first legal cannabis dispensary in New York, owned by someone with a prior cannabis conviction, and the second legal dispensary in the state, opened this week.

Indigenous South African cannabis growers have been camping in front of the President’s office in Pretoria since 2018.

“We won’t be moved (…) It’s our right to cultivate cannabis, and enjoy our way of life,” said King Khoisan SA, reported The Cannabis Culture.

The Caribbean Nation of Grenada’s Cannabis Committee has held discussions with consultants from US firm, Laconic Infrastructure Partnership, on monetising the marijuana local sector.

Chairperson of the Cannabis Committee, Rolanda McQueen, said exploring the benefits of the sector that goes beyond just plantation is important in the journey ahead.

US-based cannabis company Cookies has opened a new dispensary in one of Thailand’s most trafficked commercial areas, Bangkok’s Pathumwan district. It is Cookies’ 58th storefront.

Argentina This week launched the first working group of a new national agency to regularize and promote the country’s nascent cannabis industry, which ministers hope will create new jobs and exports generating fresh income for the South American nation.

And Three Marijuana Stock Movers This week were: Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.51% at $2.78;

Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.34% at $1.02 and GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.15% at $4.49.