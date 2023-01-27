News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 27, 2023: Black Panther actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, is set to visit her CARICOM homeland of Guyana today, multiple Guyanese news sources have reported.

The actress, who was born in the South American nation but raised in the UK from age 7, will be met by Oneidge Walrond, Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, invited Wright to visit Guyana again last year after congratulating her in a letter on her successful career and, in particular, her acclaimed role in the Black Panther film and its sequel.

“The Government of Guyana would be honored to host you,” Ali wrote in a November 15th letter.

Wright, 29, now seems to have taken up Ali on the invitation. The young actress shot to global fame in 2018 for her performance as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. She also received an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for the role.

Wright also played the character again in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

She began her professional acting career in 2011, playing roles in several British TV series, including Top Boy (2011), Coming Up (2013), Chasing Shadows (2014), Humans (2016), the Doctor Who episode “Face the Raven” (2015) and the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” (2017). She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for that movie. In 2019, she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.