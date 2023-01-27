By Executive Chef Kevin Broderick

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan 27, 2023: This week, we bring you the recipes for two special soups, from Executive Chef Kevin Broderick exclusively for News Americas readers. The award-winning, Jamaican-born chef served as a guest chef at the Fort Young Hotel, Dominica’s prized landmark hotel.

Carrot Ginger Soup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sweet cream butter

2 onions, peeled and chopped

6 cups chicken broth

2 pounds of carrots, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 cup whipping cream

Salt and white pepper

Sour cream

Parsley sprigs, for garnish

Directions

In a 6-quart pan, over medium-high heat, add butter and onions and cook, stirring often, until onions are limp. Add broth, carrots, and ginger. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are tender when pierced.

Remove from heat and transfer to a blender. Don’t fill the blender more than half way, do it in batches if necessary. Cover the blender and then hold a kitchen towel over the top of the blender (use caution when blending hot liquids as the mixture can spurt out of the blender). Pulse the blender to start it and then puree until smooth. Return to the pan and add cream, stir over high heat until hot. For a smoother flavor bring soup to a boil, add salt and pepper, to taste.

Cream of Calaloo Coconut Soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

4-6 cloves roasted garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 cans chicken or vegetable stock

1 can coconut milk

1 pound fresh Callaloo

½ teaspoon chopped scotch bonnet pepper

Pepper, to taste





Instructions

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium high heat and add onion and cook until slightly soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, stock, and coconut milk and stir together. Add Callaloo, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 30-40 minutes. Puree with a stick blender or in a traditional blender and season with salt and pepper to taste.

To Assemble

Pour soups into two separate bowls with a pouring spout. Then, pour two soups simultaneously into a coconut bowl. Garnish with wafer thin bread topped with croutons and coconut piped cream.

Serves 4

EDITOR’S NOTE: Chef Broderick is best known for his numerous culinary awards and catering to celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and designer Ralph Lauren in Jamaica. This is Chef Broderick’s first time in Dominica.